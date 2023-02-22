Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $120.35. The company had a trading volume of 772,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,061. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $109.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $140.97. The stock has a market cap of $186.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

