Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7,846.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,742,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141,587 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after buying an additional 3,918,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,456,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,721,463,000 after buying an additional 1,341,724 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,252,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at $77,332,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,746. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

