Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $10.99 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $274.55. The stock had a trading volume of 184,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,708. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.14. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Vertical Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $328.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

