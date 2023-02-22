Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $71.70 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $71,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.59. 69,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,615. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.80.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

