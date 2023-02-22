Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,976,973,000 after purchasing an additional 188,078 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,567 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515,641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $672,960,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,473,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,807,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Susquehanna cut their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

AVGO traded down $4.20 on Wednesday, hitting $577.34. 378,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,484. The stock has a market cap of $241.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $577.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

