Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,011 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CVS Health by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 145.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in CVS Health by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.42. The company had a trading volume of 526,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,438. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $84.60 and a 1-year high of $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.