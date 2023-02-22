Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,527,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,749,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 251,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.95. 7,136,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,898,465. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

