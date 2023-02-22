FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 1,112 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,625,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,304,000 after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 774,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,369 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,873,000 after purchasing an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 115,602 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

HLI stock opened at $97.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $108.14.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.