FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cigna were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 32.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.13.

Cigna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $218.52 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.