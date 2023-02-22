FineMark National Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $170.76 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.38 and a 200-day moving average of $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.