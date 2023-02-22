FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $239.50 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $277.29. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.70.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

