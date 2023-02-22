FineMark National Bank & Trust Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,145 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,922,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 63,869 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 339,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,988 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $391,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

