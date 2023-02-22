FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $2.96 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

