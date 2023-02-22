FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $5.37 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.10% of Envista worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 53,835 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Envista by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $980,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NVST opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.43. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.40 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

