FineMark National Bank & Trust Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

