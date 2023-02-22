FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 259 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,276 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Target were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Target Trading Down 4.0 %

Target Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.22 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

