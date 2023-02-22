FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 492 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $131.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.73 and its 200-day moving average is $135.89.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

