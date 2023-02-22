FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 804 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,086 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RIO opened at $75.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.64. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69.

RIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($63.95) to GBX 5,380 ($64.79) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($69.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

