First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First BanCorp. has raised its dividend by an average of 48.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in First BanCorp. by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 77,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

