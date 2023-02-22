First Bancorp to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth $281,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Bancorp by 148.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,901 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in First Bancorp by 389.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

