First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

First National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. First National has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First National to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

First National Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FXNC opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. First National has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $21.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $109.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FXNC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First National by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in First National in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First National by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

First National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First National Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

Featured Stories

