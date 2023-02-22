First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.34

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.95. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.45.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 24.39%.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer.

