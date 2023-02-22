First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
FDEU stock remained flat at $11.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU)
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.