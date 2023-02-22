First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FDEU stock remained flat at $11.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

