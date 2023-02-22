First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Increased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.11% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 367,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.