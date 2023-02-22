First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading Down 5%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.33. 91,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 179,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
