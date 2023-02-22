First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading Down 5%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.88 and last traded at $15.33. 91,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 179,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a market cap of $919.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 77,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

