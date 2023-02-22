FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.42. The company had a trading volume of 898,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,004. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,974,000 after acquiring an additional 173,881 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

