Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $207.00 million-$208.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.71 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.67-$1.71 EPS.

Five9 Trading Up 3.5 %

FIVN traded up $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.50. 1,444,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.