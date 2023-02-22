FlatQube Price Hits $2.94 on Top Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. FlatQube has a total market cap of $43.92 million and approximately $24,862.41 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be bought for approximately $2.94 or 0.00012203 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FlatQube has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FlatQube alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00422117 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,732.56 or 0.27961813 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 2.950773 USD and is up 1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,239.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FlatQube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlatQube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.