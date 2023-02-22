Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) SVP Sells $141,666.21 in Stock

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fortive Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of FTV stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $66.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.62.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

