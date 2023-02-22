Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 0.46%.

Forum Energy Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FET opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $33.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Forum Energy Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.83 per share, for a total transaction of $74,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,645.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $4,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $782,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

