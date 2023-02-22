Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($22.34) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 43.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €46.83 ($49.82) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.10 ($18.19) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.40) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETR:FME traded down €0.66 ($0.70) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €37.16 ($39.53). The company had a trading volume of 785,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €25.95 ($27.61) and a one year high of €63.60 ($67.66). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €32.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

