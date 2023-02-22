Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Up to $19.98

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.98, but opened at $21.63. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 551,650 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.70 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($42.55) to €36.00 ($38.30) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($39.36) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €23.00 ($24.47) to €17.10 ($18.19) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($25.53) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after purchasing an additional 683,851 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $16,738,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 517,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 82,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

