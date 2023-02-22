Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €24.00 by Warburg Research

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €24.00 ($25.53) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €32.50 ($34.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.23 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €28.85 ($30.69). 1,211,669 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a one year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

