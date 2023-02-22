Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.00 ($37.23) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRE traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Tuesday, reaching €29.08 ($30.94). The stock had a trading volume of 647,058 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

