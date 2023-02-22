Frontier Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Frontier has a total market cap of $23.05 million and $4.70 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00419040 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000105 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,584.65 or 0.27757980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.