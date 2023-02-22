Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading 6.5% Higher

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.85. 259,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 992,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $665.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,988.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,926,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,923,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,609,704 shares in the company, valued at $150,926,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,372,675 shares of company stock valued at $38,695,655. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,630,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20,315.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 193,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.