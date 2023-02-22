FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Issued By Cormark (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AEM. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$62.96 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66. The company has a market cap of C$28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 112.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

In other news, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total value of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,581,824.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 3,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.85, for a total transaction of C$249,008.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,351,602.06. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,501 shares in the company, valued at C$4,581,824.50. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,580 shares of company stock worth $3,190,815. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.