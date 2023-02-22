Gagnon Advisors LLC Buys 207,409 Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Gagnon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 648,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,409 shares during the quarter. Profound Medical accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 163,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 59,998 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PROF. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
