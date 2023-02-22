Gagnon Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,537 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for approximately 4.0% of Gagnon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gagnon Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Zuora worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Zuora by 164.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zuora Trading Down 3.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $15.77.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zuora Profile

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.