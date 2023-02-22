Gagnon Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,766,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,323 shares during the period. Profound Medical accounts for 1.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 8.46% of Profound Medical worth $7,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Profound Medical by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PROF shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Profound Medical from $12.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

