Gagnon Securities LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $111.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $119.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

