Gagnon Securities LLC Has $17.72 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,793 shares during the quarter. Ameresco makes up 3.9% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Ameresco worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter worth $729,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 13.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 31.8% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 111.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRC. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

NYSE AMRC opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Ameresco, Inc. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $86.73.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

