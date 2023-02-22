Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $396,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Clean Energy Fuels Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.