Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $396,000 in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.