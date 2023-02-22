Gagnon Securities LLC Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.28% of CarGurus as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 27.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded CarGurus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

CarGurus Price Performance

CarGurus Profile

Shares of CARG opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

