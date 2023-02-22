Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 144 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Gagnon Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for 2.1% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $703.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $701.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $652.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,697 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,596 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $784.32.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

