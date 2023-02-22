Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. BlackLine makes up 2.6% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned approximately 0.33% of BlackLine worth $11,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,716,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after buying an additional 6,727 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of BL stock opened at $71.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $79.23.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,822.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

