Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 19,784 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the quarter. Pacira BioSciences makes up 6.7% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $30,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

PCRX opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 100.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

