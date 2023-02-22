Gagnon Securities LLC Sells 25,227 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Gagnon Securities LLC lessened its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,227 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.37.

NEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

