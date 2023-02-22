Gagnon Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,926,000 after buying an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,182,000 after buying an additional 8,783,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,419,000 after buying an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

