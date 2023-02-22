Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8,965.09

Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,965.09 ($107.96) and traded as high as GBX 9,440 ($113.68). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 9,245 ($111.33), with a volume of 90,329 shares.

Games Workshop Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,998.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,654.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,453.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a GBX 130 ($1.57) dividend. This is a boost from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $45.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,845.74%.

Games Workshop Group Company Profile

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy, an off shoot of Warhammer 40,000.

Recommended Stories

